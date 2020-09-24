1/1
Elizabeth VanHorn
1973 - 2020
Diane Elizabeth (Crow) Van Horn passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She grew up in Wilmette, IL and currently resided in Denver, CO. She was the loving wife of Paige Van Horn and the devoted mother of Evan and Jackson Van Horn. Diane was the "favorite middle daughter" of Marilyn (Lund) and David Crow. She was the adored sister of Aimee Crow (Craig Garfield) and Alison (Crow) Bauman (Mark). Nieces and nephews Ezra and Lila Garfield, Julia and James Bauman, Hanalei and Makena Anderson loved their auntie greatly. She was the dear daughter-in-law of Barbara Hale and Joseph Van Horn and sister-in-law of Cassandra Ambler (Chris). A large extended family, including grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles were fortunate to be an integral part of Diane's life. Diane was a beloved and devoted friend to many, adored for her humor and fun- loving spirit. A private memorial service is planned for Friday, September 25. For more more information, go to https://www.thenaturalfuneral.com/diane-elizabeth-crow-van-horn/


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
