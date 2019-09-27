Denver Post Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Ellen Davis Obituary
Davis, Ellen

Ellen Mae (DuCharme) Davis passed peacefully on 9-23-2019 after a 50 yr battle with MS. Ellen was born in Denver to Leon "Duke" and Rita (Simones) DuCharme on 7-16-1943.
After graduating from CSU Ft. Collins in 1966, she went on to work for Catholic Charities as an adoption social worker in both CO and NY. She was quick with a laugh and generous with her love. Ellen enjoyed playing bridge and golf at Gates Country Club and meeting up for dinner or drinks at the Hatch Cover or the Golden Bee during her time in Colorado Springs. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanne (John) Potarf, Kathy (John) Murphy, Chris (Paul) Soucek and Patty (Paul) Bishop as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind 3 children with ex-husband Wesley Davis Jr., Wes (Jewl) Davis, Cindy (Sean) Miller and Laura (Duff) Young. In 1999 she moved to Denver where she loved and spoiled her 4 grandchildren. Carter (21) and Renae Young (14), Terra Davis (14) and Coraline Miller (5). Her contagious laugh and positive attitude will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to her favorite charity St Jude.org. Her life celebration will be held on Sunday 9/29, 4-7pm at The Barn at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 27, 2019
