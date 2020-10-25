Knack, Ellen Jolene (Brauer)04/19/1948 - 10/07/2020Ellen Jolene (Brauer) Knack was born to Herbert and Dora (Ideker) Brauer on April 19, 1948 in Hays, Kansas. She was baptized into the Christian faith on May 9, 1948 at the farmhouse by Pastor Brack from Bazine's Lutheran Church and confirmed her faith on April 29, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, Kansas. She died in Lakewood, Colorado, on October 7, 2020.She graduated from Concordia College, Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1968 with an AA. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's Degree, and from the University of Northern Colorado with a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology.She married Edward Knack on July 26, 1986 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Lakewood, CO.She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Carol Sue. She is survived by her husband Ed, one sister Cathy, and stepchildren son Jerry, and Shelly, and Brenda. A Celebration of her life will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 2100 Wadsworth Blvd.