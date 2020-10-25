1/
Ellen Jolene (Brauer) Knack
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knack, Ellen Jolene (Brauer)
04/19/1948 - 10/07/2020

Ellen Jolene (Brauer) Knack was born to Herbert and Dora (Ideker) Brauer on April 19, 1948 in Hays, Kansas. She was baptized into the Christian faith on May 9, 1948 at the farmhouse by Pastor Brack from Bazine's Lutheran Church and confirmed her faith on April 29, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, Kansas. She died in Lakewood, Colorado, on October 7, 2020.
She graduated from Concordia College, Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1968 with an AA. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's Degree, and from the University of Northern Colorado with a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology.
She married Edward Knack on July 26, 1986 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Lakewood, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Carol Sue. She is survived by her husband Ed, one sister Cathy, and stepchildren son Jerry, and Shelly, and Brenda. A Celebration of her life will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 2100 Wadsworth Blvd.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
3032333333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved