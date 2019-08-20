|
Slatkin, Ellen
Professor Ellen Slatkin passed away at her home on August 18, 2019. Ellen was born on December 6, 1959, to the late Frieda & Gordon Slatkin. She was educated in the Denver Public Schools and then went on to have a remarkable scholastic career at Simmons College in Boston where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, University of Denver earning a master's degree in history and received a Doctorate in education at UCLA. Ellen was a dedicated and extraordinary professor at Metropolitan State University in Denver for over three decades, where every student was special to her. She was also the president of the American Federation of Teachers at the University, fighting every day to provide dignity and an appropriate standard of living to her colleagues. The students and professionals at MSU were part of her family.
Ellen is survived by her brother Sander ["Sandy"] and Bud (Teena) Slatkin; nephews Daniel (Alyson) Slatkin, Ari Slatkin, Jonathan ["JJ"] Slatkin; niece Cassie Slatkin and great nephews Gabriel and Alexander Slatkin. She is also survived by aunts Marcia Heller and Barbara Altman Cook and numerous loving cousins. Ellen and her family were also blessed by the loving care of Alberta, Thelma, Mawuena and Patricia, whose loving care for her was as if she was part of their family, together with the extraordinary services of Denver Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2:00 PM in the Adelman Chapel at the BMH-BJ Synagogue, 560 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80224; and interment will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery at 6841 E 62nd Avenue, Commerce City, Colorado 80022.
Please make contributions in memory of Ellen to the Pamela McIntyre-Marcum Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund a Metropolitan State University of Denver, Student Success Building, 890 Auraria Pkwy, #410, Denver, Colorado 80204, or at https://advance.msudenver.edu/giving/pamela-mcintyre-marcum.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 20, 2019