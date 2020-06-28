Woempner, Ellen

Jean

11/22/1935 - 06/12/2020



Ellen Jean Woempner (Warfield) passed away on 12 June 2020 in Port St Lucie, FL at the age of 84. Ellen was born to Roy Warfield and Alma Shultz in Tulare, SD, where she and her two sisters, Wanda and Mary, grew up on the family farm. Ellen married Stan Woempner in February 1958, and together raised a family that included Cynthia, Mark and Matthew. Stan passed away in 2007, and at her passing, Ellen was at peace and ready to join him. She was a woman of courage and strength, as well as strong in her Christian faith. Ellen worked as a Registered Nurse for the majority of her life, much of it as a geriatric expert. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) contributing to their community for nearly 45 years. Ellen served as the matriarch of the Woempner family, which encompassed her three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, as well as many of their friends and extended family. Ellen is survived by her sister Mary Ihnen, her children and their spouses, and grandchildren, who love her and will miss her tremendously.





