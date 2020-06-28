Ellen Woempner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woempner, Ellen
Jean
11/22/1935 - 06/12/2020

Ellen Jean Woempner (Warfield) passed away on 12 June 2020 in Port St Lucie, FL at the age of 84. Ellen was born to Roy Warfield and Alma Shultz in Tulare, SD, where she and her two sisters, Wanda and Mary, grew up on the family farm. Ellen married Stan Woempner in February 1958, and together raised a family that included Cynthia, Mark and Matthew. Stan passed away in 2007, and at her passing, Ellen was at peace and ready to join him. She was a woman of courage and strength, as well as strong in her Christian faith. Ellen worked as a Registered Nurse for the majority of her life, much of it as a geriatric expert. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) contributing to their community for nearly 45 years. Ellen served as the matriarch of the Woempner family, which encompassed her three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, as well as many of their friends and extended family. Ellen is survived by her sister Mary Ihnen, her children and their spouses, and grandchildren, who love her and will miss her tremendously.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved