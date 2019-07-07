|
|
Beuthel, Ellengail Mapes
04/08/1929 - 07/02/2019
She passed away peacefully on July 2nd, 2019. After a long series or illnesses, she celebrated her 90th birthday in April. She was born in Lakewood, CO in 1929. Graduated from South Denver High School in 1947 and attended the University of Denver from which she had a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree as well as 90 hours of additional classes past the Master's degree. She was employed by the Denver Public Schools and was a librarian at South High School, Montbello High School and the DPS Professional Library. After her retirement, she worked for the non-profit Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library as a volunteer for 26 years, for which she received an award from The American Philatelic Society, The National Philatelic Organization. She was a member of the American Library Association for over 40 years. Also, she belonged to Denver Jazz Club, DPS School Dames, Retired Denver Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, University of Denver Library Association, Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Kappa Noon-timers and actively participated in all of these.
She loved music and in high school she was selected to be in the all-city orchestra. This love of music extended to big band music, Dixieland music, and the Hot Tomatoes dance band.
She loved to travel and visited Europe many times.
Preceded in death by her father Charles Mapes and her mother Cleo McNabb Mapes. Survived by her husband Donald Beuthel whom she married in 1951, her sons Charlie (Margie) and Jim (Cheryl), her grandsons Ryan Specht and J.C. Beuthel and granddaughters Corinne Rantala and Erica Beuthel as well as 5 greatgrandchildren.
Services to be held at 10:00am, Friday, July 12 at The Quebec Place at Fairmount.
In lieu of flowers please donate to RMPL.
Busy lady and loved life, she will be missed by many!
Published in Denver Post from July 7 to July 11, 2019