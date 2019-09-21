|
Husney, Elliott
Elliott Husney, Denver. Husband of Gloria Husney. Father of Ron (Angela) Husney, Ken Husney, and Evan (Mary Catherine) Husney. Brother of Cecile Javinsky and Joanne Sullivan. Grandfather of Dylan and Morgan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service, Monday, 1:30pm, Temple Emanuel - Feiner Chapel. Interment, Emanuel Cemetery. Contributions can be made to JEWISHcolorado (https://www.jewishcolorado.org), 300 S Dahlia Street, Suite 300, Denver, CO 80246 and/or Kabbalah Experience (https://kabbalahexperience.com), 2305 S. Syracuse Way, Ste. 10, Denver, CO 80231.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019