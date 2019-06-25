|
|
Jackson, Jr., Elmer C.
November 8, 1951 - June 19, 2019
Founding partner in the accounting firm of Jackson, Ashby, Goldstine P.C. and prominent Denver civic leader. Survived by his beloved wife, Debra Susan Jackson; six children, Elmer C. Jackson, III, Mary L. Redmon Jackson, Nicholas E. Hall, Zaire D. Jackson, Ayana D. Ivery and Perry D. Winfrey, Jr.; his brother Kevin R. Jackson; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends..Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Omega Memorial Rites, Tuesday,1:30 pm, followed by Memorial Celebration of Life, 2:00 pm, both, Scott United Methodist Church, 2880 Garfield Street..In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to send donations by check made payable to "Morehouse College Fund for Morehouse" in memory of Elmer C. Jackson, Jr, c/o Morehouse College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or online at "giving.morehouse.ed" to the Fund for Morehouse with memorial tribute to Elmer C. Jackson, Jr.
Published in Denver Post on June 25, 2019