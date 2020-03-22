Home

POWERED BY

Elmer D. "Wayne" Beights


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer D. "Wayne" Beights Obituary
Beights, Elmer D. "Wayne"
June 9, 1925 - March 11, 2020

Wayne was raised in the Denver area; he honorably served in the U.S. Navy, WW II in the South Pacific. After the war he returned to Denver and went to work for Denver Tramway. In 1952, Wayne took a job with Greyhound Transportation where he worked for nearly 50 years. In 1972, he married Marie J. Davis; they both had children from a previous marriage: Connie Beights McCune, Denver; Michael Beights, Lafayette, IN; Marie's kids, Phyllis Cookie Asher, Golden, Sandy Stevenson, Grand Junction, Steve Carr, Hebron, ND.
Wayne was very active in the Masonic Lodge in Denver, as well as Grand Junction. He was a highly regarded Mason. Wayne and Marie moved to Grand Junction for retirement and all through their marriage they had Brittany as their 4 legged best friend. Wayne will join Marie at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -