|
|
Beights, Elmer D. "Wayne"
June 9, 1925 - March 11, 2020
Wayne was raised in the Denver area; he honorably served in the U.S. Navy, WW II in the South Pacific. After the war he returned to Denver and went to work for Denver Tramway. In 1952, Wayne took a job with Greyhound Transportation where he worked for nearly 50 years. In 1972, he married Marie J. Davis; they both had children from a previous marriage: Connie Beights McCune, Denver; Michael Beights, Lafayette, IN; Marie's kids, Phyllis Cookie Asher, Golden, Sandy Stevenson, Grand Junction, Steve Carr, Hebron, ND.
Wayne was very active in the Masonic Lodge in Denver, as well as Grand Junction. He was a highly regarded Mason. Wayne and Marie moved to Grand Junction for retirement and all through their marriage they had Brittany as their 4 legged best friend. Wayne will join Marie at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020