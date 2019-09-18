|
|
Jorgensen, Elwyna G.
(Lambert)
12/30/1918 - 09/12/2019
100, passed gently away on Thurs., Sept. 12th in Denver with family by her side. Funeral service will be held at Fairmount's Quebec Place Chapel, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver on Thurs., Sept. 26th, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A at 1:00PM. Donations may be made in her name to the Dumb Friends League or to a . Please visit www.fairmountfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to share your thoughts.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019