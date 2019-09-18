Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Staging Area A
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwyna Jorgensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwyna G. Jorgensen


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elwyna G. Jorgensen Obituary
Jorgensen, Elwyna G.
(Lambert)
12/30/1918 - 09/12/2019

100, passed gently away on Thurs., Sept. 12th in Denver with family by her side. Funeral service will be held at Fairmount's Quebec Place Chapel, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver on Thurs., Sept. 26th, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A at 1:00PM. Donations may be made in her name to the Dumb Friends League or to a . Please visit www.fairmountfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to share your thoughts.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwyna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairmount Funeral Home
Download Now