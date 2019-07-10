Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Parish
8035 S. Quebec St.
Centennial, CO
View Map
Emily (McLintock) Addlesperger


1975 - 2019
Emily (McLintock) Addlesperger Obituary
Addlesperger, Emily (McLintock)

Emily Celeste Addlesperger, a former television producer for Starz was a life-long resident of Denver, passed away unexpectedly of complications from ovarian cancer on July 6, 2019, at the age of 44 while on vacation in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Emily is survived by her husband, Jason Addlesperger; her parents Richard and Peggy McClintock; her brother, Kevin, and his wife Jennifer McClintock and their children, Elizabeth, Avery, and Graham. She is predeceased by her grandfather, Dr. Homer McClintock, and grandmother, Priscilla McClintock.

Emily was born in Denver on February 4, 1975. She graduated from the University of Colorado in 1997 with a degree in Journalism and worked at Starz Encore until she retired to become a community volunteer for many charitable organizations around the Denver area. Jason and Emily met in 1995 and later married on January 12, 2002. She was a full time dog mom to Moose, and aunt to many wonderful nephews and nieces.

Her charm, her grace and her elegance will be remembered by all who knew her. Emily was a devoted wife and daughter. She shared her love for life and true happiness with everyone she touched. She enjoyed tennis and golf with family. Emily and Jason loved traveling. She was a piano player and will be so deeply missed by her family and friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 AM on July 15, at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish at 8035 S. Quebec St., Centennial, CO 80112, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in her name to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance to benefit early ovarian cancer detection. www.colo-ovariancancer.org
Published in Denver Post from July 10 to July 14, 2019
