Distler, Emily Anne, CHA/PA
Emily was born in Miami, Arizona. She lost her battle with ovarian cancer on August 1, 2019 at the age of 68.
Her closest living relatives are her husband Tom Kraus, her brother Bruce Distler and her sister Marilyn Bugg. Her friends and family know her as a kind, independent, intelligent, strong, generous, and loving woman.
She grew up in Climax and Frisco, Colorado. She obtained her Child Health Associate/Physician Assistant degree from the program's third graduating class at the University of Colorado.
Her friends may remember her as the pediatric physician assistant who became part of their lives while she lived in Denver, Boulder, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nakuru Kenya, East Africa while in the Peace Corp, Estes Park and Aurora, Colorado. She worked at clinics and emergency rooms at the Estes Park Clinic, Children's Hospital, Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center, Aurora Regional Medical Center, Swedish Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Care Point.
She was active in the Central Colorado Chapter of the Mountain States Eventing Association, Friends of Spring Gulch, Bijou Springs Hunt, and the Lowry Landfill Superfund Site Citizens' Advisory Group.
Friends and Family will have a Celebration of Emily's Life in October. RSVP to Tom Kraus
In lieu of flowers consider donating to Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Planned Parenthood, The Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, or to .
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019