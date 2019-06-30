Denver Post Obituaries
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Emily Stonington Hibbard


1947 - 2019
Emily Stonington Hibbard Obituary
Stonington Hibbard, Emily
01/12/1947 - 06/26/2019

Emily Stonington
Hibbard passed away in Helena, Montana on June 26, 2019. She was 72 years old and passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter at her side. Emily was born in Oak Brook, Illinois to Oliver Stonington M.D. and Catherine D. Stonington. She grew up in Denver, Colorado where she attended Kent Denver School and then graduated from Bennington College in Vermont. She received a Masters in Education from the University of California Berkeley. Emily married Chase Hibbard of Helena, Montana in 2004. Her work life included 12 years of service in the Montana State House of Representatives and Senate. She also served on many boards and supported environmental causes. Emily became a participatory partner in Chase Hibbard's Montana family ranch over the last 15 years. Throughout her life, Emily had a love of horses, which started at the Bridle Path Stables in Denver. She continued riding the rest of her life. She is survived by her husband Chase Hibbard, her daughter Natalie Wysocki, stepchildren Tyler and Marshall Hibbard, and 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Gordo, David, Peter, and Janet. A celebration of her life will take place 1:00pm, Friday, July 12th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A reception will follow the celebration of life in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Montana History Foundation at 1750 N. Washington St. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Emily.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019
