Garcia, Emma08/14/1929 - 07/27/2020Passed away on July 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Garcia and granddaughter Holly Ann Glover. She is survived by her two children; Gary Garcia and Patti Jo Glover (Donald), grandchildren; Christopher and Dawn Glover. Funeral service, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Thrive Church, 2820 W 92nd Ave., Federal Heights, CO with visiting an hour prior. Burial to follow at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery.