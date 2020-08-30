1/1
Emma Jo Corveleyn
1927 - 2020
CORVELEYN, EMMA JO

Em of Highlands Ranch, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born April 5, 1927 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Em married Pierre "Pete" Corveleyn in 1946, he preceded her in death in 2009. She taught in the Littleton Public Schools as a reading specialist at Ames Elementary. Em is survived by cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to South Suburban Christian Church, Littleton, CO or charity of your choice. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Chickasha, Oklahoma. Memories of Em can be left on her Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
