Em of Highlands Ranch, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born April 5, 1927 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Em married Pierre "Pete" Corveleyn in 1946, he preceded her in death in 2009. She taught in the Littleton Public Schools as a reading specialist at Ames Elementary. Em is survived by cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to South Suburban Christian Church, Littleton, CO or charity of your choice
. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Chickasha, Oklahoma. Memories of Em can be left on her Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com
