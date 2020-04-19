LITZ, EMMA LOUISE 04/12/1924 - 04/14/2020 Emma Louise Litz was born on April 12, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to Richard and Adeline Brown. She grew up in Denver and attended South High School. Emma lead a very active life and enjoyed outdoor sports. She was an accomplished horsewoman, participating in dressage events. She loved all animals and held a special place in her heart for all the dogs in her life that she trained and exhibited in competition. Snow sports and traveling rounded out her activities. She worked as a dog groomer and veterinarian assistant in various clinics for over 30 years, finally retiring in 1989. She is survived by daughter, Linda Crisler of Denver; two grandsons, Terry Eugene Crisler of Rifle and Trevor Arthur Crisler of Pueblo and two great-grandsons, Jesse Arthur Crisler and Noah Ian Crisler. She is preceded in death by her brother, Col. Richard Brown and her husband, Denis Litz. No services will be held. Emma will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver with her husband, Denis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Denver Dumb Friends League, 2080 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.