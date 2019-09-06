Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Holly Creek Retirement Center
on Arapahoe and Holly
Emmett Lowell McKee II


1930 - 2019
Emmett Lowell McKee II Obituary
McKee, Emmett Lowell, II

In loving memory of Emmett Lowell McKee II, born Jan 13, 1930 in Grandfield, OK to Emmett and Gertrude McKee.
Lowell went to be with the Lord on Aug. 31, 2019. He is survived by his four children: Bill McKee (Dwana), Dan McKee (Jean), Tanya Anderson (Bill) and Tami Merten (Craig); his sister Leota Erwin and brother John McKee; eight grandchildren: Angela Prast (Ryan), Jim Anderson (Sara), Chad Merten (Julia), Drew Merten, Nicholas Merten, Grace Merten, Alyssa McKee and Jason McKee; five great grandchildren: Dainara Prast, Alex Prast, Isaiah Anderson, Bentley Anderson, and Easton Johnson.
He was an amazing father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
A memorial service will be held at Holly Creek Retirement Center on Arapahoe and Holly on Sat., Sept. 14 at 2pm.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.