Zaeske, Eric C.
Eric Charles Zaeske went to be with his Lord on February 18, 2020. He went quickly, doing what he loved, skiing the slopes of Winter Park. Eric was the consummate salesman and spent more than thirty years selling printers and accessories. In his spare time, Eric sold real estate, managed the family properties, rebuilt classic sports cars, played tennis and, of course, went skiing. But his passion was his family and friends. He loved nothing more than spending time with his smart and beautiful wife, amazing children, devoted sister and his many, many friends. He is is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Jordan; daughter, Ashley; sister, Laurel; aunts, Linda Brandino and Jeannine Harris; mother-in-laws, Mary Murphy and Suzanne (Bud) Krugh; sister and brother-in-laws, Patty (Russ) Hayes, Kathy (Chris) Connolly, Jeff (Berta) Murphy; all of their children, and numerous cousins, relatives and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Leroy; mother, Orell; uncle, Jean Harris; and father-in-law, Mike Murphy. Eric was warm, loving, funny, and a great husband, father, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. Soar with the eagles my love. For full obituary, visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020