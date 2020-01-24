Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Waterstone Church
5890 S. Alkire Street
Littleton, CO
Eric Robert Schulz


1998 - 2020
Eric Robert Schulz Obituary
Schulz, Eric Robert
June 8, 1998 - January 9, 2020

Eric Robert Schulz, age 21, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 9, 2020. Following a private Christian burial, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Waterstone Church, 5890 S. Alkire Street, Littleton, CO 80127. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eric's name can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, 3245 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211 or on-line at www.habitatmetrodenver.org. For full obituary go to HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
