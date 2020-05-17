Parker, Eric Scott
Eric Scott Parker, 50, of Lafayette, Colorado, died May 11, 2020 of unexpected natural causes. Eric was born January 2, 1970 in Aurora, Nebraska to Dave and Nancy Parker. Eric attended Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder, Colorado through third grade and graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, Nebraska in 1988. After high school Eric attended and graduated in 1994 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln with a BS in Business. Eric spent the last 31 years serving the trucking industry in various roles with various companies. He started his career at JTI while still in college, JTI was later acquired by US Xpress, he worked there for more than 15 years in many different roles. Following US Xpress, he spent time at Bullocks Express and Jim Palmer. Eric then went to work for C.H. Robinson as a Sr. Sales Executive and worked at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) at the time of his death. Eric truly enjoyed his customers and took the time to get to know them, grow and learn from them.
Eric loved the game of soccer, he played in various leagues throughout his life, he shared his passion for the game by coaching youth soccer for his daughter, Macie's teams throughout the years. Later in life Eric gained a real passion for running he completed many marathons including two Boston Marathons, the Marine Corps Marathon and countless other marathons and ultra-marathons. Eric had a love for dogs, having dogs most of his life, recently he and Mary rescued a puppy, Daisy.
Most important to Eric, was his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Mason) Parker, his daughter Macie Parker, two step daughters Aslinn (Azi) and Erika Slatten, his mother Nancy Parker, his sister Julie (Mike) Karavas and his two nephews Adam and Alex Karavas. In addition, many friends Eric considered his family.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Eric's love of college football by giving to the University of Colorado Boulder Athletics, memorials may be made to giving.cu.edu. (click "Search Funds" and select the "write-in" option, enter his name and designate it to CU Boulder Athletics) or the American Heart Association at heart.org to support continued CPR education.
Eric Scott Parker, 50, of Lafayette, Colorado, died May 11, 2020 of unexpected natural causes. Eric was born January 2, 1970 in Aurora, Nebraska to Dave and Nancy Parker. Eric attended Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder, Colorado through third grade and graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, Nebraska in 1988. After high school Eric attended and graduated in 1994 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln with a BS in Business. Eric spent the last 31 years serving the trucking industry in various roles with various companies. He started his career at JTI while still in college, JTI was later acquired by US Xpress, he worked there for more than 15 years in many different roles. Following US Xpress, he spent time at Bullocks Express and Jim Palmer. Eric then went to work for C.H. Robinson as a Sr. Sales Executive and worked at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) at the time of his death. Eric truly enjoyed his customers and took the time to get to know them, grow and learn from them.
Eric loved the game of soccer, he played in various leagues throughout his life, he shared his passion for the game by coaching youth soccer for his daughter, Macie's teams throughout the years. Later in life Eric gained a real passion for running he completed many marathons including two Boston Marathons, the Marine Corps Marathon and countless other marathons and ultra-marathons. Eric had a love for dogs, having dogs most of his life, recently he and Mary rescued a puppy, Daisy.
Most important to Eric, was his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Mason) Parker, his daughter Macie Parker, two step daughters Aslinn (Azi) and Erika Slatten, his mother Nancy Parker, his sister Julie (Mike) Karavas and his two nephews Adam and Alex Karavas. In addition, many friends Eric considered his family.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Eric's love of college football by giving to the University of Colorado Boulder Athletics, memorials may be made to giving.cu.edu. (click "Search Funds" and select the "write-in" option, enter his name and designate it to CU Boulder Athletics) or the American Heart Association at heart.org to support continued CPR education.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.