In Loving Memory of
Eric Todd Ewing
Eric Todd Ewing of Aurora, Colorado, died August 20, 2018. He was born on April 16, 1975. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Ewing. Eric is survived by his mother, Karen Cheatham, two brothers: Jeremy and Jeff and 4 sisters: Vicki, Anne,
Brenda and Jennifer. Eric lived most of his life in Colorado, but also lived in Puerto Rico, Washington and Wyoming. Eric had a good sense of humor and was known by the nickname of "Too Tall" because he was 6'9". We miss you, Eric, but know you are in a better place.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 21, 2019