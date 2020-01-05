|
|
Saak, Erika
08/29/1921 - 12/23/2019
Erika Saak, RN, passed away peacefully on 12/23/2019 at The Manor on Marston Lake. Born near Vienna, Austria, August 29, 1921, she was separated from her family as a youth late in WW II by the Russian advance. Finally reunited, she waited out the end of the war with family while helping the local country doctor in his practice. After the war she obtained her RN degree from Rudolfinerhaus in Vienna, established by the world-famous surgeon Theodor Billroth, and there rose to be Head Nurse. In 1963 the Red Cross awarded her a scholarship to study at Indiana University Medical Center and during that time she visited Denver to continue her studies. After returning to Vienna as Head Nurse in a children's hospital, she realized she would not be able to put in place the new things she had learned and decided to return to Denver in 1967 on an immigration visa. She was forced to work as a nurse aide at St. Luke's until she could take and pass the state board examination to regain her RN status. After several years as a ward nurse, Erika enrolled at Loretto Heights University Without Walls and earned a B. A. degree with emphasis on geriatrics in 1973 while she obtained United States citizenship. She enrolled in the University of Colorado nurse practitioner program, graduating in 1979, and was employed as one of the first nurse practitioner in a senior citizens clinic in Colorado at St. Luke's Hospital Senior Citizens Clinic. When Erika retired in 1987, she started work as nurse practitioner in a Denver surgical oncology practice, retiring a second time in 2000 at age 79. Erika will be missed by her wide circle of friends and by her family in Austria. A funeral mass will be observed at 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 1311 Oneida St., Denver, CO with private internment with family in attendance to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
