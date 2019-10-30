Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Crown Hill Mortuary Chapel of Peace
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Mortuary Chapel of Peace
Erman Davis Famiano Obituary
Famiano, Erman Davis

"Dave," 74, died peacefully on October 27. He grew up in Cleveland, OH, moved to Denver in 1970, and began his successful tax/accounting business. Dave was a proud member of the Westminster Elks for over 25 years. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Helen Florio; stepchildren: Janet (Charlie) Baughman, Craig (Danielle) Florio and Adam (Rachelle) Everhart; grandchildren: Ethan and Jacob Florio, Caitlin and Christopher Everhart; beloved brother of Susan (Toby) Cardone, Steven (Mari-beth) Famiano and Laura (Jim) Wirth. Celebration of life will be Thursday, October 31 at 10am, visitation at 9am at Crown Hill Mortuary Chapel of Peace. In lieu of flowers visit CrownHillFuneral.com.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 30, 2019
