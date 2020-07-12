1/1
Ernest Brito
1942 - 2020
Brito, Ernest
2/28/42 - 7/3/20
Retired Deputy Sheriff (1/28/2000)

Survived by wife of 50 yrs, Juanita (Jane), daughter Angela (Ramon), son Michael (Sirena), & six grandchildren. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy and was also an Army Ranger. He served 27 yrs on the Denver Sheriff Dept.
A private service will be held at Fort Logan. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his beloved Native American Community Saint Kateri Catholic Community at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 7240 W. 12th Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
3034516674
