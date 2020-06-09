Vigil, Ernest
Arcenio
02/11/1922 - 05/29/2020
Ernest A. Vigil, 98, of Denver, CO. Viewing/Service will be on Tuesday, June 09 at Romero Funeral Chapel on 4750 Tejon St., Denver 80211 from 5-8pm. Burial this Friday at San Pedro Cemetery Colorado at 11am.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 9, 2020.