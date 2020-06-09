Ernest Vigil
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vigil, Ernest
Arcenio
02/11/1922 - 05/29/2020

Ernest A. Vigil, 98, of Denver, CO. Viewing/Service will be on Tuesday, June 09 at Romero Funeral Chapel on 4750 Tejon St., Denver 80211 from 5-8pm. Burial this Friday at San Pedro Cemetery Colorado at 11am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 433-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved