Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Ernestine Morgenstern Barany, Littleton; WWII holocaust survivor and translator for the Allied Armed Forces' De-Nazification program in Germany following the war; Long-term supporter of the Denver Symphony Orchestra; Wife of the late Charles D. Harrell and the late George Barany; Mother of Robert Harrell (Kris Kuhlmann) and Richard (Dawn) Harrell; Sister of Anita Kafton; Grandmother of Rachael, Wynston, & Richard, Jr.; Great-grandmother of Lincoln Eastridge. Graveside service, Fairmount Cemetery, Thursday, 1:00pm; Contributions to ASPCA.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
