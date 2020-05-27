Estelle Gottesfeld
Gottesfeld, Estelle

Estelle Gottesfeld, of Denver. Wife of the late Burton Gottesfeld. Mother of Gary Gottesfeld and Sharon Gottesfeld. Also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Contributions to Denver Dumb Friends League or MaxFund Animal Adoption Center. Private service Wednesday, 10:00am. Public livestream information available on Estelle's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com.




Published in Denver Post on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
10:00 AM
PRIVATE - Public livestream information available on Estelle's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
