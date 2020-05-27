Gottesfeld, Estelle
Estelle Gottesfeld, of Denver. Wife of the late Burton Gottesfeld. Mother of Gary Gottesfeld and Sharon Gottesfeld. Also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Contributions to Denver Dumb Friends League or MaxFund Animal Adoption Center. Private service Wednesday, 10:00am. Public livestream information available on Estelle's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com.
Estelle Gottesfeld, of Denver. Wife of the late Burton Gottesfeld. Mother of Gary Gottesfeld and Sharon Gottesfeld. Also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Contributions to Denver Dumb Friends League or MaxFund Animal Adoption Center. Private service Wednesday, 10:00am. Public livestream information available on Estelle's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 27, 2020.