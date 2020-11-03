Klubock, Estelle
Estelle Klubock, Denver, passed away peacefully in her sleep, two weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday. Wife of the late Herbert Klubock. Mother of Ann Jill (Dr. David) Drucker, Denver and Steven (Susan) Klubock, NY. Grandmother of Sara (Jason) Cooper, Abraham (Shabnam Malek) Drucker, Natalie (Adam) Boscoe, Eric Drucker, Emily (Jason) Eisenbaum, and Lisa (Noah) Needleman. Great-grandmother of Helen, Maeve, & Garrett Cooper, Ari, Darya, & Herbert Malek-Drucker, Stella & Leo Boscoe, Jordan Eisenbaum, Riley & Dylan Needleman. Contributions to BMH-BJ Congregation, 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, 80224. Private service was held. Visit FeldmanMortuary.com