Esther Marie Vallejos


1931 - 2020
Esther Marie Vallejos Obituary
Vallejos, Esther Marie
4/11/1931 - 3/10/2020

Esther Marie Vallejos, 88, of Lakewood, Colorado passed away on 3/10/2020. Retired school teacher from Baker Elementary in Westminster, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Zacarias (Jack) Vallejos. Survived by their children: Jeanette Dindinger-Martinez (Stanley), Judith Franks (David), John Vallejos (Andrea); grandchildren: Andrea Ach, Danielle Powell, Laura Vallejos, Sara Vallejos, Andrew Vallejos, and Zach Vallejos, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., in Wheat Ridge. Visitation at 5 PM, Rosary at 5:30 PM on Thursday 3/19. Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM on Friday 3/20 with entombment to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020
