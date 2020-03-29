|
Pruitt, Esther Maureen
"Mo"
10/05/1933 - 03/16/2020
Maureen died peacefully at Lutheran Hospital on Monday March 16, 2020. Her final days were spent enjoying time with her grandson, Chris, whom she loved deeply. She also loved her granddaughter Kourtney and her loving family, Brian, Riley, Ava, and Zieke. She also had a lot of love from her step children and grandchildren, Jean, Hannah, Hendrick, David, and Asa. Her son Tim and daughter Kay mourn the death of their mom, as does Blair - her "adopted" daughter. Maureen will be greeted in heaven by her husband Ed and her son Jim. She had countless friends and a reputation for being very friendly, while standing up for what was right. She will be missed and always loved.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020