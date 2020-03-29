Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All-States Cremation - Denver
487 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
(303) 595-3004
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Maureen Pruitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Maureen Pruitt Obituary
Pruitt, Esther Maureen
"Mo"
10/05/1933 - 03/16/2020

Maureen died peacefully at Lutheran Hospital on Monday March 16, 2020. Her final days were spent enjoying time with her grandson, Chris, whom she loved deeply. She also loved her granddaughter Kourtney and her loving family, Brian, Riley, Ava, and Zieke. She also had a lot of love from her step children and grandchildren, Jean, Hannah, Hendrick, David, and Asa. Her son Tim and daughter Kay mourn the death of their mom, as does Blair - her "adopted" daughter. Maureen will be greeted in heaven by her husband Ed and her son Jim. She had countless friends and a reputation for being very friendly, while standing up for what was right. She will be missed and always loved.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All-States Cremation - Denver
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -