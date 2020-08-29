Rodriguez, EstherEsther Gomez Rodriguez was born February 3, 1935 in Trinidad, Colorado to Ursula and Cecilio Gomez. She passed away in her sleep on August 19,2020 in her bed. She had suffered failing health and dementia. She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Allenstein, Lydia Rodriguez, Dolores Perez and Ruth Sanchez. She has four children, David Rodriguez, Yolanda Montour, Daniel Rodriguez and Yvonne Rodriguez. In her young adult years, Esther was a creative person working with ceramic figurines. She will be cremated at All States Cremation. No memorial service is planned. She will be remembered for her love for her family