Esther Virginia Carlson
1921 - 2020
Carlson, Esther Virginia
August 6, 1921 - November 1, 2020

Esther Virginia Carlson "Gina" passed away on November 1, 2020, All Saints Day, at the age of 99. She slipped away quietly into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father, with whom she was very close.
She is survived by her children, James B. Carlson (Bingham), Merrilee Jo Turley (Edward), Lori Luanne Carlson, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Our special thank you to mother's caregivers Dorothy Rich, Elaine Raxon, Eunice Gault, Jean McVay, Ruth Saine and the wonderful staff at The Inn at Garden Plaza.
Zoom memorial to be announced. Should you be interested in receiving an invitation to the Zoom, please call Swan-Law Funeral Home at 719-471-9900 to provide your e-mail address.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
