Capolungo, Eugene
Gene
09/24/1935 - 07/06/2020
Eugene "Gene" Capolungo passed peacefully on 07/06/2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his dog Bella, sister Marie Longo, sister Annamae Mulhern (Pat), brother Angelo (Marie), children Steven, Jimmy (Tara), Chrissy (Craig), David (Rodger), Steven (Andrea), 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many very special friends. Interment will be at Ft. Logan however due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date by invitation.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.