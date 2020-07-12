1/
Eugene Capolungo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Capolungo, Eugene
Gene
09/24/1935 - 07/06/2020

Eugene "Gene" Capolungo passed peacefully on 07/06/2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his dog Bella, sister Marie Longo, sister Annamae Mulhern (Pat), brother Angelo (Marie), children Steven, Jimmy (Tara), Chrissy (Craig), David (Rodger), Steven (Andrea), 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many very special friends. Interment will be at Ft. Logan however due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date by invitation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Colorado - Central
3020 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 797-6888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved