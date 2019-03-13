Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
1900 California Street
Denver, CO
Eugene Rock Obituary
Rock, Eugene
"Gene"
April 19,1942 - March 9, 2019

Eugene "Gene" Rock, age 76, passed away in Denver on March 9, 2019. Gene was survived by his wife Katy Rock and his five daughters; Lisa (Mitch) Page, Linda (Scott) Rock-Kreutz, Lori (Jeff) Radcliffe, Lee (Jacob) Rock Cook, and Lana (Edward) von Tersch. Gene also had nine grandchildren; Collin, Haley, Katy, Emily, Siron, Bella, Riley, Neva, and Thomas.

Gene was born in Denver and he lived in Denver his entire life. He grew up with his brother George Rock III and his sister, Linda Rhea. Gene started working at The Bank of Denver in 1962, and he dedicated his life's work at the bank until he retired in 2018. Gene was an avid traveler, skier, golfer, he enjoyed creating soldiers in Napoleonic war dioramas, Maui was his second home, and he loved Munich beer halls.

Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10AM at the Holy Ghost Church located on 1900 California Street, Denver, 80202.

Memorial contributions are welcome at: National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21230. (nfb.org/donate)
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
