Maniatis, Evangelia
Evangelia was a generous, kind and loving mother and yiayia who fell asleep in the Lord on January 20, 2020. She was born in Alea/Tegea, Greece and immigrated to Denver in 1963.
Evangelia is predeceased by her husband, George A. Maniatis; parents, Sarantos and Maria (Stathopulos) Maroulis; Godparents, Theodore and Georgia Stathopulos, and her brother, George S. Maroulis.
She is survived by her children, Aristides G. Maniatis, Sarantos G. Maniatis and Athanasia (Athanasios) Pezoulas; grandchildren, Nicholas George and Evangelia Sophia Pezoulas; siblings, Eleni (blessed memory Athanasios) Giannakopoulos, Panayiotis (Vasiliki) Maroulis, and Georgia (Theodoros) Spathi and many cousins, nephews, nieces and Godchildren. She leaves behind a rich legacy of beloved family and friends.
Trisagion will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 11 AM all at Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO. Burial at Fairmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Evangelia may be made to the Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Cathedral of Denver.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020