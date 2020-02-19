|
|
Thornton, Evelyn
02/22/1924 - 02/09/2020
Evelyn Ember Thornton, 95, passed away on February 9, 2020. She had lived in the retirement community of Heather Gardens in Aurora, CO since 1992 and in Greenwood Village, CO since 1967.
Evelyn was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on February 22, 1924 where she lived until college. During her sophomore year of college at the University of Colorado, she married her high school sweetheart, Frederick "Fred" Thornton, in June 1945. She pursued Home Economics and Art for 3 years then worked in the CU Business Office so Fred could graduate with a degree in Electrical Engineering and Business. Upon graduation, the couple lived in Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado over the decades and had three children: Stephen, Mary and Carol.
Evelyn was a devoted housewife and involved in Job's Daughters, Eastern Star, DAR, Mayflower Society, Optimist Club, PEO and church. She enjoyed decorating, bible study, history, world wide travel and seashell collecting in retirement.
Survivors include: Her brother Charles "Chuck" Sprague of Catonsville, MD; Children: Steve (Mary Carole), Mary Gale (Walter II) and Carol (Tom) - all local; Grandchildren: Erik (Jan), Boerne, TX, Walter III (Michelle), Denver, and Erin, Ft. Collins, CO as well as great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by parents, Ella and Joe Sprague; sister, Elnora "Nonie" Harrison; and husband, Fred.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., February 22, 2020, at The Heather Gardens Chapel, 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, CO 80014. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 19, 2020