Falagrady, Faith
February 1, 1942 - May 3, 2019
Faith was born in Trinidad, Colorado on February 1, 1942. Growing up she worked at her Dad's grocery store, the Foster hotel and as a car hop. Faith was well liked by her classmates. As a sophomore, she was voted Queen of the Letterman's Ball! Her favorite subjects were English and Drama. In one play, she was so proud of her acting because she cried real tears!
Faith met her sweetheart, Don in Trinidad as well. They loved to dance! As some of you know, he was quite a jokester; even his girlfriend was not exempt. One night while they were at a dance, Faith thought Don was standing behind her with his arms around her when she looked across the dance floor and there was Don waving at her! She quickly looked down at the arms around her and then up at who was behind her…It was one of Don's huge friends with an enormous grin on his face! She screamed and promptly smacked Don for the joke!
Faith and Don married on September 1, 1959 in Manitou Springs, Colorado. They moved to Denver and then to Westminster. They were blessed with three children; Steve, Beth and Mark.
Faith was a hard worker and most of her work was in accounts payable. In 1974 they moved to Erie, Colorado and added, of all things, chicken farming to their list of jobs. Everyone helped with the chickens. One day Beth was outside and heard her mom shouting for help from the barn. Beth ran in to see what was wrong and realized one of the giant roosters was stalking Faith as she gathered eggs!! Even Cody their fearless Dalmatian wouldn't chase the rooster! (Big Chicken!!)
Faith never thought she made much of a difference in people's lives but was always willing to serve others by giving them rides, visiting the sick, making dirt cake for her grandchildren and telling them stories using funny voices. She lived here for forty-five years and has literally touched hundreds of lives with her kindness, compassion, sense of humor and above all her love for family and her Savior. She is now reunited forever with her loving husband, Don.
Faith is survived by sister, Sara Bosman; sons, Steven and Mark Falagrady; daughter, Beth Wright as well as their spouses, fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Faith's life will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 701 W. South Boulder Rd. in Louisville on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Louisville Cemetery following the service.
Published in Denver Post on May 8, 2019