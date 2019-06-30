|
Dozier, Farris "Red"
Farris "Red" Dozier passed away on April 7, 2019, 3 days shy of his 99th Birthday. He is survived by his 3 children - Carl Dozier, Mary Meyer, and Ed Dozier, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was born in West Texas where he survived a difficult childhood and the Great Depression. Those hardships fostered strength and ingenuity which served him well throughout his life. Red lived a long interesting life. He was a veteran of WWII, he earned the honor of working alongside Jonas Salk, renowned medical researcher who developed the Polio vaccine. Red was also part of the medical team at Fitzsimons Hospital that cared for President Eisenhower after he suffered a heart attach while in Denver. Red loved his family, dogs, fishing and the Denver Broncos. He will be missed and so will his many amazing stories of his life and times. Services: Ft. Logan National Cemetery, July 5th 1PM at Committal Shelter A.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019