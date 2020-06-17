Finkelstein, Fay
Fay Finkelstein, of Denver. Holocaust Survivor. Wife of the late Jack Finkelstein. Mother of Lili Weiner and the late Michael (Faye) Finkelstein. Grandmother of Jodi (Steve Karsh) Weiner, Amy (Tal) Diamant, Mindy (Ed) Aaron, Kalee Finkelstein, and Kelsey Wilson. Great-grandmother of Jack, Scarlett, & Jett Diamant, Asher & Heath Aaron, Gunner Wilson. Contributions to BMH-BJ Congregation. Private Graveside, Thursday, 11:00am. A public livestream is available on ZOOM. Please visit Fay's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com for instructions.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 17, 2020.