Fay Finkelstein
Finkelstein, Fay

Fay Finkelstein, of Denver. Holocaust Survivor. Wife of the late Jack Finkelstein. Mother of Lili Weiner and the late Michael (Faye) Finkelstein. Grandmother of Jodi (Steve Karsh) Weiner, Amy (Tal) Diamant, Mindy (Ed) Aaron, Kalee Finkelstein, and Kelsey Wilson. Great-grandmother of Jack, Scarlett, & Jett Diamant, Asher & Heath Aaron, Gunner Wilson. Contributions to BMH-BJ Congregation. Private Graveside, Thursday, 11:00am. A public livestream is available on ZOOM. Please visit Fay's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com for instructions.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
