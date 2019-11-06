Denver Post Obituaries
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Inurnment
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Betz, Faye L.

Faye L. Betz, of Denver. Born in Rapid City, S.D., 88 years ago. Wife of the late John H. Betz. Mother of John A. (Ruth) Betz and of the late Michael R. Betz. Mother-in-law of Cindi Betz. Sister of Bill, George, Cora and Donna Nagel. Grandmother of Carlene (Harry) Betz-Minet, Michael Betz and Richard (Candice) Betz. Great-grandmother of Samuel Betz, Cecelia Minet, Emma Betz and Isaac Betz. Memorial Service Saturday November 9th, 11:00 AM., at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Inurnment, Monday November 11th, 11:00 AM., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 6, 2019
