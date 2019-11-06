|
|
Betz, Faye L.
Faye L. Betz, of Denver. Born in Rapid City, S.D., 88 years ago. Wife of the late John H. Betz. Mother of John A. (Ruth) Betz and of the late Michael R. Betz. Mother-in-law of Cindi Betz. Sister of Bill, George, Cora and Donna Nagel. Grandmother of Carlene (Harry) Betz-Minet, Michael Betz and Richard (Candice) Betz. Great-grandmother of Samuel Betz, Cecelia Minet, Emma Betz and Isaac Betz. Memorial Service Saturday November 9th, 11:00 AM., at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Inurnment, Monday November 11th, 11:00 AM., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 6, 2019