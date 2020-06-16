Felita Waxman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Felita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waxman, Felita
06/06/1929 - 06/11/2020

Born in Navajoa, Mexico to Juan and Rebeca De Sierota.
As a student at the University of Colorado, she fell in love with a fellow student named Milton Waxman. They married soon after graduation in 1949. Their son Mark (Paula) and daughter Leslie (Leo) made their family complete.
The Waxman's lived in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area for close to 50 years where they made lifelong friends who became their extended family.
Felita was committed to social equality and justice and was an active leader of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles chapter for many years, running local elections among other responsibilities. But she loved being "bubbie" to her two grandchildren best.
Contributions may be made on the website of The League of Women Voters Los Angeles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved