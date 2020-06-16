Waxman, Felita

06/06/1929 - 06/11/2020



Born in Navajoa, Mexico to Juan and Rebeca De Sierota.

As a student at the University of Colorado, she fell in love with a fellow student named Milton Waxman. They married soon after graduation in 1949. Their son Mark (Paula) and daughter Leslie (Leo) made their family complete.

The Waxman's lived in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area for close to 50 years where they made lifelong friends who became their extended family.

Felita was committed to social equality and justice and was an active leader of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles chapter for many years, running local elections among other responsibilities. But she loved being "bubbie" to her two grandchildren best.

Contributions may be made on the website of The League of Women Voters Los Angeles.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store