Fern Monroe
1926 - 2020
Monroe, Fern
11/21/1926 - 10/09/2020

Passed away on Oct 9th, 2020 just 1 month shy of her 94th Birthday. After suffering a heart attack in Sept., Fern was blessed to have been visited by many friends and family prior to her passing. Fern is survived by her children Mark Monroe (Debra), Julie Petsche (John) and Tom Monroe (Cathy); grand children Kasey Holtz (Erik), Jared Petsche (Jen) and Jeff Petsche; great grand children Maddison Monroe and Davis Holtz. A private graveside service was held Oct. 16th at Crown Hill Mortuary. Memorials in Fern's name can be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
