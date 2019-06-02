|
|
Larsen, Sr., Finn Eddy
Finn Eddy Larsen Sr. passed away quietly on May 27, 2019, at home in Aurora, CO, he was 83. He is survived by three sons, Ketil, Finn Jr., and Thomas, daughter Mary, and his sister Lise Gresock. Also, a wife, Pamela Pilkington as well as grandkids Kendra, Eila, Elizabeth, Jessica, John and nephews Paul, Christian, Joachim, and Gustav.
Finn Eddy was born in Oslo, Norway on February 14, 1936 where, as a teenager, he became a national champion skier, ultimately accepting a ski scholarship to attend Denver University. At DU he led the ski team to an NCAAP championship and a win in a scrimmage against the DU soccer team. Upon graduation, he traveled the U.S. as a ski instructor and started a family on the east coast.
For the love of the snow and sunshine, he moved the family back to Colorado. He kept close to the mountains where he focused on sales in many different facets of the ski industry. He also maintained strong ties to both the ski industry and the close-knit Norwegian community in Colorado his entire life.
Finn was quick with a smile and a joke to those he met and made all feel welcome in his company. He met scores of people in Denver over the years and became quick friends with many. To them he had a sharp wit, wicked sense of humor, and friendly demeanor. He skirted royalty (before the fact), lived life on his own terms, and was a general nuisance to all those he loved and that loved him.
Toasts can be made with Linie Aquavit and donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Maxfund.org.
A celebration of life will be held in June, please contact family members or visit abbottfuneralservices.com for further information.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019