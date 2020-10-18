Smith, Florence MarieFlorence was born on October 18, 1922 and died peacefully on October 8, 2020 at the age of nearly 98. She was born in Denver, Colorado and graduated from East High School. Florence enlisted in the Waves, learned to fly an airplane and became an Air Traffic Controller Specialist during WWII. Upon Honorable Discharge she completed her studies at the University of Denver and met her beloved husband, Price B. Smith, who preceded her in death. He was an award winning history teacher at East High School. Florence was a 3rd grade teacher at Pleasant View Elementary School for more than 30 years. She and Price travelled the world together."