1/
Florence Marie Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Florence Marie

Florence was born on October 18, 1922 and died peacefully on October 8, 2020 at the age of nearly 98. She was born in Denver, Colorado and graduated from East High School. Florence enlisted in the Waves, learned to fly an airplane and became an Air Traffic Controller Specialist during WWII. Upon Honorable Discharge she completed her studies at the University of Denver and met her beloved husband, Price B. Smith, who preceded her in death. He was an award winning history teacher at East High School. Florence was a 3rd grade teacher at Pleasant View Elementary School for more than 30 years. She and Price travelled the world together."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved