100-YEAR-OLD DENVER NATIVE, FLORENCE NORTHWAY



Florence Duboff Northway passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on May 15th, 2020. Mama Flo, as most called her, was a highly respected woman who will be missed deeply by the many people who knew and loved her.



"Mama Flo" never met anyone she didn't like, and they all adored her in return.



This remarkable lady was born in Denver on September 29,1919. She attended Dora Moore elementary school, Morey Junior High, and South High School. She was an honor student at the University of Denver where she majored in Political Science and was an active member in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Florence was president of the Parakeets, the university's pep club organization. She graduated in 1941, having been tapped by Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board, both organizations honoring academic achievement and community service. She married Ed Northway in 1942, and while he served in the Army/Air force during World War II, she worked at the Arms Plant at the Denver Federal Center.



She and Ed moved to Lakewood in 1953 where she happily stayed at home to raise her children, Bookie Louise, Terry Northway, and Sally Northway Ogden.

She was a remarkable seamstress, knitter and baker. She sewed all of her daughters' clothes which included designing and making Sally's wedding dress. She was generous with her beautiful hand-made items, creating blankets, sweaters, and dresses for many relatives and friends.



After all of her children graduated from high school, she returned to college and received her master's degree in English as a Second Language. Denver University welcomed her back as a professor in the Language School for Foreign students. Florence loved working with them and sharing her considerable passion for English and teaching. She wrote a book on English grammar which she used in her classes for many years. Her students found her to be kind, knowledgeable and compassionate. Mrs. Northway often assisted her students with the challenges of adapting to living in a foreign country. She helped them with doctors' appointments, legal issues, etc. She was still receiving gifts from them from all over the world.



She and Ed traveled extensively throughout the world. In the 1960's, They began frequent trips to Mexico with their family and developed a deep passion for its culture, beaches, and people. Their Christmas parties on the beach, complete with a small Christmas tree, became an annual tradition for the poor Mexican children who looked forward to the gifts and treats that Ed and Florence brought them.



At the age of 85, she joined Lakewood Rotary where she remained an active member. During that time she organized many generous charitable donations for a school in Puerto Vallarta for handicapped children. The school now has a classroom named for her!



Florence was an avid duplicate bridge player throughout her life and recently enjoyed games twice weekly with players who became dear friends. She loved time in her garden, reading, and dinners at interesting Denver-area restaurants with friends.



She has three grandchildren-Michael, Rachel and Rebekah- and three

great grandchildren-Grace, Nathan and Lillian.



Mourners have called her regal, kind, and, despite her 100 years, very in-tune with the times. She was admired for her always colorful and classy appearance. She was a true lady, a living inspiration, and a delight to be around.



A memorial will be held at a later date.



She would no doubt appreciate a contribution to Rotary Club of Lakewood,

P. O. Box 151208 80215..…or an extra tip to a vendor on a beach in Mexico.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store