Florence Pierce

Florence Pierce Obituary
Pierce, Florence
"Jane"

Florence Jane Pierce ("Jane") passed away on March 4th, 2020. Jane was a Certified Public Accountant, and started the first all-female accounting firm in Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Charles D. Pierce. Jane is survived by their three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will have private memorial services to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association or the . Please share condolences at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 11, 2020
