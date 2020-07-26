Harmon, Floyd
7/12/28 - 05/08/18
Floyd Edward Harmon passed away May 8, 2018. He was born July 12,1928 in Dixon, Missouri to Esther (Palmer) Harmon and Adrian Harmon. Floyd is survived by his son, Robert Harmon and wife Paula of Denver, daughter JoAnn Harmon of Aurora, granddaughter Carrie Ann and husband Aaron Wright, great grandsons Austin and Mason Biesecker of Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Lou Harmon whom after over 50 years of marriage he continued to affectionately call his bride, his mother and father, and his only sibling, Arthur Lee Harmon. Floyd was honorably discharged in 1955 from the US Army as a Master Sergeant and ROTC Instructor with over 9 years of service. Floyd then enjoyed a long and successful career in the banking industry and is known throughout Wyoming and Colorado for his dedication to excellence in his profession. Floyd was a loving and supportive husband, father, and friend. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Floyd requested a private, family-only graveside service and was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery on July 24, 2020, alongside his wife Betty, and mother Esther. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
in Floyd's honor, or to a charity of your choice
