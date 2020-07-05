Sunshine, Floyd
Dr. Floyd Sunshine, a second-generation native of Colorado, died peacefully at home on July 2nd. Floyd was Born on March 10, 1935 in Denver. He was the son of William and Blanche Sunshine and grew up on Newton Street on the West Side with his two sisters, Myrna Engbar and Deanie Andersen. In January of 2019 he lost his beloved Edythe. He is survived by his two sisters, his sons, David and Vic and his grandsons, Jake, Ben and Jack. Private Graveside service, Monday July 6th at 2:00PM. Public livestream will be available on Zoom; visit FeldmanMortuary.com
for links. Donations in Floyd Sunshine's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Colorado Chapter (https://www.alz.org/co/donate
) or the Flint Animal Cancer Research Center at CSU (https://advancing.colostate.edu/CVMBS/ONECURE
).