1/
Floyd W. Augustin
1930 - 2020
Augustin, Floyd W.
Augie
01/20/1930 - 07/10/2020
U.S. Army / Sargent

Floyd William Augustin ("Augie") was born January 20, 1930 in Palisade, NE. He passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in his Hartsel, CO home at the age of 90. He is survived by his family who will desperately miss him, but who are so very grateful for all the time they spent with him and all the invaluable things he taught and shared with them: sons Craig, Kurt, and Mark; grandchildren Ashley, Caleb, Beau, Kyle, and Ian; great-grandchildren Maren, Emma, and Damian; and his brother Roy.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
