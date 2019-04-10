Denver Post Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellshire Presbyterian Church
Floyd Winton Ingalls Obituary
Ingalls, Floyd Winton
Sept 29, 1925 - April 5, 2019

Courageous and
Humble veteran of the "Greatest Generation," representing its finest principles of Honesty, Fortitude, Steadfast Character, and Faithful Commitment.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Winifred (Dick), and his eldest son, Jeff. Surviving sons are Dr. Greg (Barb) and Richard Ingalls, and long-time friend and companion Bob Turner. Seven grandchildren also survive him: Zachary (Amanda) and Courtenay (Mike) Davis; Allie, Ben (Molly), and Jack; Peyton and Brady. Great grandchildren are Avery, Milena, Nash, and Eleanor.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 1:00 p.m., at Wellshire Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Wellshire, or to the Denver Dumb Friends League. For full obituary please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
